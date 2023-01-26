Unveiled as a surprise during last night’s Xbox Developer Direct and launched even more surprisingly during the evening, Hi-Fi Rush is living a great debut also on Steam, according to user reviews and also sales.

Despite being launched directly on Xbox Game Pass, Hi-Fi Rush seems to have conquered the public in a few hours also on Steam, where it is fast approaching the top ten of the platform, finding itself in eleventh place in the global total ranking but in seventh place if only premium games are considered, i.e. excluding hardware and free-to-play games.

It’s a surprising result especially when you consider that the game hasn’t received no marketing push, since it was totally unknown until a few hours ago. As we have seen, Hi-Fi Rush was announced, presented and launched at the same time, through a short presentation with gameplay videos during the Xbox Developer Direct conference.

To certify the excellent debut on Steam there are also the user reviews: there aren’t many yet, but out of the 305 reviews currently present, the 99% are positivewhich currently gives the game a “very good” rating, pending further developments.

Also in this case it is a significant index, if we consider that the press has not yet had the opportunity to deepen their knowledge of Hi-Fi Rush, given that it was essentially unknown to more or less everyone. One would think that the strategy of the surprise launch announcement worked for a title of this type, coming from a production that is obviously different from that of the standard triple A.