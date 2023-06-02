The best Hi-Fi Rush may have a new one soon DLC and an expansion on the way, according to some dataminers who have discovered 10 new mystery objectives and more secrets that have been added to the Steam database, probably related to the new content.

Difficult to draw further information from the discovery, as can be seen in the screenshot below, SteamDB reports the presence of 10 new unlockable achievements connected to Hi-Fi Rush, all marked as “TBA” and therefore referring to content that has yet to be announced.

Hi-Fi Rush, the 10 mysterious new targets discovered

It seems pretty clear that this is an expansion, a DLC or otherwise a new part of the Tango GameWorks game for Xbox and PC.

Considering the proximity of theXbox Game Showcase set for June 11, 2023, it is possible that this is precisely the occasion in which these mysterious contents can be revealed. We can therefore expect the presentation of a DLC or an expansion of some kind for Hi-Fi Rush during the presentation dedicated to the Xbox world set for next weekend.

The Twitter account “Timur222”, specialized in scanning curriculum vitae and various documents in search of information on projects in development, suggests that the mysterious title Giant Monster News which had emerged in recent days and had made Bethesda think of a Monster Hunter-type title could have something to do with this news regarding Hi-Fi Rush, but at the moment it is only a guess.