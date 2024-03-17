From now on via the PlayStation Store it is possible to do the preload of the PS5 version Of Hi-Fi Rushthe popular music-driven action game created by Tango Gameworks, with a launch scheduled for March 19, 2024.

As a result, the total dimensions of the game were also revealed, which amount to 15,525 GB. We are talking about a very low weight when compared to that of other medium and large caliber productions that have arrived in recent months and which clearly do not differ much from those of the green and cross versions present in the Microsoft Xbox Store.

Furthermore, as reported by PlayStation Game Size, the one already available for download is version 1,001,000 of the game, therefore with a first patch already applied. In any case, it doesn't hurt to start downloading the game data in advance, so as to be ready for thePS5 version unlock timeset for 01:00 Italian time on March 19, 2024.