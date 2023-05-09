Hi-Fi Rush just got its fourth update, and it’s clear developer Tango Gameworks is having fun with the patch notes.

while the update is light on improvements, we do have a few standouts, such as “adjusted couch pillow softness in the hideout to better refresh Chai when relaxing in between missions”.

Hi-Fi Rush players will be familiar with Chai’s couch, on which he can snuggle robot cat 808, have a snooze or have a little chat with himself as he decompresses from the action-packed missions.

Hi-Fi Rush – The DF Tech Review – Tested On Xbox Series X/S and PC – Early 2023 GOTY Candidate?

Elsewhere, the update removes an exploit that lets players continuously resell attacks they’ve already sold. “This adds realism since you cannot sell that which is no longer yours,” reads the patch notes.

I’ll also point out the following: “Fixed an issue where a cool hidden animation for playing with 808 on the couch while she is equipped with the Bossplay Roquefort costume would not play.” I didn’t even know there was a cool hidden animation for this – back into the game I go to have a gander!

Hi-Fi Rush, which Microsoft shadow-dropped to great effect in January, is a Game Pass gem and a surprise departure for The Evil Within developer Tango Gameworks. Ed called it “an unrepentant riot of rhythm-action” in his Hi-Fi Rush review of it, and I agree wholeheartedly.

The game was at the center of a bit of a kerfuffle last month when Microsoft insisted Hi-Fi Rush was a “break out hit” for Xbox amid claims it had underperformed. Microsoft had previously announced Hi-Fi Rush had over two million players, calling it “one of the most successful launches for Bethesda and Xbox in recent years” at the time of Shinji Mikami’s departure from Tango Gameworks.

And while there’s a great deal of doom and gloom surrounding Xbox following a string of high-profile flops, it’s worth remembering Microsoft has released a number of wonderful smaller scale projects, such as Obsidian’s Pentiment and Grounded, and Tango’s Hi-Fi Rush.

What I’m saying is you should give Hi-Fi Rush a shot if you haven’t already. It’s pretty cool.

Here are the patch notes in full: