The development studio Tango Gameworks has published update 7 of Hi-Fi Rush, which on PC adds support for the DualSense, the PS5 controller. In reality, the DualSense is not mentioned in the official release note, but the entry: “Added icons to expand support for PC controllers”, refers to the addition of specific icons for different controllers, including that of the Sony console.
Otherwise, Update 7 “includes the Anniversary T-Shirt bundle, which offers a variety of cosmetic items to expand Chai's wardrobe.” These are four new t-shirts and an exclusive bonus t-shirt based on the platform Hi-Fi Rush Hi-Fi RUSH is played on (Xbox, Steam and/or Epic Games Store).
The Update 7 release note
For the rest, the patch release note talks about an update aimed above all at resolving some of the residual bugs of the game:
- Added icons to broaden support for PC controllers.
- Restored a key texture in a cutscene before Track 03.
- Fixed an issue that prevented “Open all doors! Lv. 3” and “Challenges with a capital S! Lv. 3” from being unlocked on the Wall of Glory.
- Fixed an issue with Directional Block, which would activate during Rhythm Blocks in the Rhythm Tower.
- Fixed an issue with loading autosave data during the fight against Korsica in Track 07, which caused “Damage Taken” to be incorrectly counted in the final result.
- Fixed an issue that caused the rhythm block to freeze in a phase transition of the final boss of Track 12, even when successfully executed.
- Fixed an issue with unexpected graphical effects upon game over in BPM FEVER modes! and ARCADE TOWER!.
- Fixed the arcade cabinet and jukebox for better synergy, and to properly play songs when interacting in the shelter.
- Fixed an issue on PC where some UI button icons were covered by text.
Hi-Fi Rush is available for PC and Xbox Series You can also play it by subscribing to Game Pass, the Microsoft's subscription service.
