The development studio Tango Gameworks has published update 7 of Hi-Fi Rush, which on PC adds support for the DualSense, the PS5 controller. In reality, the DualSense is not mentioned in the official release note, but the entry: “Added icons to expand support for PC controllers”, refers to the addition of specific icons for different controllers, including that of the Sony console.

Otherwise, Update 7 “includes the Anniversary T-Shirt bundle, which offers a variety of cosmetic items to expand Chai's wardrobe.” These are four new t-shirts and an exclusive bonus t-shirt based on the platform Hi-Fi Rush Hi-Fi RUSH is played on (Xbox, Steam and/or Epic Games Store).