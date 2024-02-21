The game had long been suspected of being one of the famous Xbox Game Studios titles to make the transition to multiplatform, expected in fact as one of the first titles expected to be part of Microsoft's new initiative, and the confirmation has practically arrived in these hours.

After the video leaked by the Brazilian division of Bethesda, Microsoft confirmed the information relating to the game directly on the official Xbox Wire blog: Hi-Fi Rush will arrive on PS5 on March 19, 2024 with pre-orders open from today on the PlayStation Store.

The official announcement finally arrived shortly after the incidental leak, with Bethesda and Microsoft to announce the release date official of Hi-Fi Rush on PS5 which emerged due to a trailer and then finally confirmed.

Galeotto was the non-public video

The video it is no longer visible but it was for a few minutes ago, published directly by Bethesda's LATAM division, therefore with very little to suspect about it.

For those who don't know it, Hi-Fi Rush is an action game that is based entirely on rhythm, so much so that it is considered a sort of mix between classic action and rhythm game, in which we guide the protagonist Chai in an incredible and colorful adventure to the rhythm of music.

The boy is equipped with an artificial arm provided by the evil Vandelay Corporation, but the experiment on this turned out to be different from the norm and Chai suddenly finds himself in contact with the rhythm of the surrounding world, which he can exploit to hit his enemies and lead an uprising against the multinational in question.

You can get to know him better in our review of Hi-Fi Rush, today we also saw the announcements of Grounded and Pentiment on Nintendo Switch.