From some images that emerged in a datamining carried out on Hi-Fi Rushvarious users claim to have found clues that the game is coming soon on PS5 and Nintendo Switchbased on some designs for what are supposed to be commemorative anniversary t-shirts.
The latter has actually already passed, given that the game was released on January 25, 2023, but it seems that the datamining in question has revealed T-shirts additions for the protagonist Chai which could be made available in February, and according to some they would also be direct references to the launch on other platforms.
You can see the images above, and if that sounds confusing, that's because it is.
There are no direct references to Hi-Fi Rush launching on other consoles and platforms, but some combinations of writings and colors they are seen as indications of these, and some interpretations are even quite acceptable.
Some references make sense
The “This is simply Epic!” T-shirt With “Unreal” cancelled, it may actually be referring to the launch of Hi-Fi Rush on Epic Games Storejust as “Be positive Overwhelmingly” could be a reference to Steam, remembering the players' votes, but the title is already present on the Valve platform.
The green design is probably referring to Xbox, while the other two are the main subject of discussion: according to many, the blue design with the writing “I'm Here Baby” would be a reference to the arrival of the game on PS5, while the red design with the writing “Rock Out Anywhere” would refer to Nintendo Switch, which would make sense considering the ubiquity of the portable console .
In short, a bit of imagination needs to be worked on and, moreover, it is not yet certain that these images correspond to content actually arriving, but considering the rumors already circulating about the launch of Hi-Fi Rush on PS5 and other platforms, this Another rumor fits into an already consolidated trend.
