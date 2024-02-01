From some images that emerged in a datamining carried out on Hi-Fi Rushvarious users claim to have found clues that the game is coming soon on PS5 and Nintendo Switchbased on some designs for what are supposed to be commemorative anniversary t-shirts.

The latter has actually already passed, given that the game was released on January 25, 2023, but it seems that the datamining in question has revealed T-shirts additions for the protagonist Chai which could be made available in February, and according to some they would also be direct references to the launch on other platforms.

Hi-Fi Rush, the celebratory t-shirts discovered in datamining

You can see the images above, and if that sounds confusing, that's because it is.

There are no direct references to Hi-Fi Rush launching on other consoles and platforms, but some combinations of writings and colors they are seen as indications of these, and some interpretations are even quite acceptable.