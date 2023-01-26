Bethesda and Tango GameWorks have released the playlists from the official soundtrack Of Hi-Fi RUSH on Spotify, which is a selection of the songs included in the game, especially those of the boss fights.

Being a “rhythmic action” music plays a very important role in the game, so if you like it you should also appreciate the playlist available on Spotify, which you can find at this address or using the player included in this news directly. Below is the list of songs included:

Nine Inch Nails – 1,000,000

Nine Inch Nails – Perfect Drug

The Black Keys – Lonely Boy

Prodigy – Invaders Must Die

The Joy Formidable – Whirrirng

Numer Girl – Inazawa Chainsaw

Wolfgang Gartner – Wolfgang’s 5th Symphony

Zwan – Honestly

Hi-Fi Rush was a bolt from the blue: the game was presented and released as a surprise during last night’s Developer_Direct. An unusual experiment by Microsoft but which, at least for the moment, would seem to have been successful, given that the game is among the first places in the Steam sales rankings and with a very high percentage of positive user reviews.

If you haven’t played it yet, know that Hi-Fi RUSH is available on PC, Xbox Series X|S and through the PC and Xbox Game Pass subscription. Waiting for our review, here are the first minutes of the game in Italian.