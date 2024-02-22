The announcement of Hi-Fi Rush on other consoles it finally arrived yesterday, but the Tango GameWorks game is currently only planned for PS5 as a multiplatform transition, with some rumors claiming that it is planned for Nintendo Switch 2 And not on the current console Nintendo.
In fact, Bethesda's musical action game is a new generation title, released only on Xbox Series jump launching on Nintendo Switch.
Although it is not exactly a technological monster, Hi-Fi Rush is a game that takes full advantage of the 60 frames per secondalso to be able to maintain the right pace of play in line with the music, which could be difficult to sustain on the Nintendo console.
A next generation game
We don't know if this is precisely the reason, but according to some sources such as the well-known leaker Tom HendersonHi-Fi Rush would then be destined for Nintendo Switch 2, or whatever the new console from the Kyoto company will be called, which will probably be more powerful and advanced than the one currently in circulation.
The transition to the new generation could also allow the arrival of Sea of Thieves, another multiplatform Microsoft title that is not currently planned for Nintendo Switch, which could be justified by some more advanced technical elements such as the creation of the sea.
In the meantime, we have seen the announcement, official release date and trailer for Hi-Fi Rush on PS5, announced yesterday and arriving on March 19, 2024.
