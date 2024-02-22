The announcement of Hi-Fi Rush on other consoles it finally arrived yesterday, but the Tango GameWorks game is currently only planned for PS5 as a multiplatform transition, with some rumors claiming that it is planned for Nintendo Switch 2 And not on the current console Nintendo.

In fact, Bethesda's musical action game is a new generation title, released only on Xbox Series jump launching on Nintendo Switch.

Although it is not exactly a technological monster, Hi-Fi Rush is a game that takes full advantage of the 60 frames per secondalso to be able to maintain the right pace of play in line with the music, which could be difficult to sustain on the Nintendo console.