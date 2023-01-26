Hi-Fi Rush was released as a surprise yesterday, following the Xbox event where it was announced. Developed by Tango Gameworks, the same as Evil Within and Ghostwire: Tokyo, let’s see the first minutes of the game in Italianwhich we have recorded especially for you from the PC version.

In the video you will be able to see the introductory video, which explains how the protagonist got into trouble, finding himself a mechanical arm and a music player in his chest, and the tutorial of the basic mechanics, therefore the movements, jump and double jump, weak and strong attacks and musical combos .

We read the official description of the game:

Follow the beat as aspiring rock star Chai and his bizarre group of allies take on an evil corporation that builds robot upgrades with fast-paced combat! Tango Gameworks, creator of titles such as The Evil Within and Ghostwire: Tokyo (yes, really), brings us Hi-Fi RUSH, a completely new action game in which the characters, the world and the fights move to the beat of the music !

Chai Against The World

Branded as “defective” after a shady experiment conducted on him by a corporation accidentally caused his heart to fuse with a music player, Chai must now fight for freedom in an ever-changing world where everything From platforming puzzles to enemy attacks and even colorful banter, it follows the beat.

Open the Parterre!

Take on the corporate drone armies (real robots) in satisfying combat, made even more intense by the pace. Tune your moves to the music to perform flashy GO SO’s, sure-hit special abilities, and even combo attacks with those of your allies! Do you want to get noticed? Exaggerate and use the pace to amplify your skills and earn those coveted S-rated scores.

Turbulent Rebellion And Die Hard Leadership

Lead a team of colorful fellows and get to strike at the heart of an enemy corporation… without a heart. Get ready to face the heads of every department, including production, marketing, accounting and the growing motivation with which they defend the top of the company in the incredible fight sequences, each with its own dedicated song!

Get Your Headphones

Get swept up in a playlist of original songs, plus those from Nine Inch Nails, The Prodigy, The Joy Formidable and more! Want to showcase your skills live in front of a streamed audience? Fear not – Hi-Fi RUSH includes an alternate sound mode where licensed songs are replaced with original tracks created especially for Hi-Fi RUSH.