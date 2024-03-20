Bethesda And Tango Gameworks celebrate the launch of Hi-Fi RUSH on PlayStation 5 with the usual trailer that we can see below.

The game was originally launched on Xbox Series X|S and Game Pass, and here you can read our review. Further details on the game can be found below the trailer.

Hi-Fi RUSH – PS5 launch trailer

Hi-Fi RUSH, the award-winning rhythm-action game, is now available on PlayStation 5 Get ready to play in time with the great success of Bethesda Softworks and Tango Gameworks, Hi-Fi RUSHnow available on PlayStation 5 consoles. With over 20 perfect critic scores during its original launch on Xbox Series Hi-Fi RUSH will now also allow PlayStation players to fight to the beat in this incredible rhythm-action game, set in a colorful world where everything is driven by the rhythm of the music. Today's launch also includes post-launch game modes and updates, including the update Arcade challenge! which includes two additional game modes: BPM FEVER! and ARCADE TOWER! Hi-Fi RUSH features aspiring rock star Chai and his makeshift band of rebels, ready to fight against a megalomaniac high-tech corporation in a world where all action is in time to the music. Every strike, block, dodge, jump and more automatically syncs to the music, resulting in gameplay that is not only exhilarating, but also extremely rewarding. Unlike traditional rhythm games, moves are not determined by music – players instead enjoy the freedom of an action game. However, moving to the beat amplifies the player's attacks along with the music. Featuring a range of licensed songs from iconic rock bands including Nine Inch Nails And The Black Keys, Hi-Fi RUSH is now available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC with Xbox Game Pass, as well as on the Microsoft Store, Steam and Epic Games Store.

Source: Bethesda via LabCom