Bethesda Softworks And Tango Game Works have announced a free update for Hi-Fi RUSH called “Arcade Challenge! Update!” and coming next July 5th. Two new game modes will be included in this update, which Bethesda he explains to us through the message that we report translated below.

Test your skills in two new game modes, discover new rewards and even some secrets in the “Arcade Challenge! Update!”.

The new mode “BPM RUSH” requires players to fight waves of enemies to the beat of music with an ever-increasing BPM (beats per minute). As you defeat each wave and face new and more aggressive enemies, the BPMs accelerate to the next level, up to a whopping 200 BPM!

In “Power Up! Tower Up!” players take on the Rhythm Tower challenge with a new twist. Power Up! Tower Up! introduces power-ups and bugs between rounds: power-ups increase Chai’s stats and provide other useful perks, but at the cost of a reduced score multiplier. Bugs, on the other hand, increase your scoring potential and get you closer to elegant S-ranks… but at a price.

L’Arcade Challenge! also introduces new special attacks starring our mechanical friends CNMN and Smidge, new challenges to earn new stickers for Photo mode, new T-shirts for Chai and outfits for Korsica, new poses and filters for Photo mode, and much more!

Hi-Fi RUSH is available on Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store and Microsoft Store. The title is included in the subscription Xbox Game Pass. We see below a new trailer dedicated to the update.

Hi-Fi RUSH – Arcade Challenge! Update! Trailer

Source: Bethesda Softworks Street Gematsu