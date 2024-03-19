The launch trailer Of Hi-Fi RUSH confirms that the spectacular action game from Tango Gameworks and Bethesda is now available on PS5which can be purchased in digital format on PlayStation Store at the price of €29.99.

As you know, there are at least three good reasons to dive into the river of colors of Hi-Fi RUSH on PS5: let's talk about one of the most popular titles of last yearwhich lands on the Sony console as part of Xbox's renewed multiplatform strategy.

The edition on which users PlayStation 5 they will be able to get their hands on starting today, it is also complete with all the modes, contents and updates published after the original launch.