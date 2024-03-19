The launch trailer Of Hi-Fi RUSH confirms that the spectacular action game from Tango Gameworks and Bethesda is now available on PS5which can be purchased in digital format on PlayStation Store at the price of €29.99.
As you know, there are at least three good reasons to dive into the river of colors of Hi-Fi RUSH on PS5: let's talk about one of the most popular titles of last yearwhich lands on the Sony console as part of Xbox's renewed multiplatform strategy.
The edition on which users PlayStation 5 they will be able to get their hands on starting today, it is also complete with all the modes, contents and updates published after the original launch.
A valuable experience
Hi-Fi RUSH features Chai as its protagonist, an aspiring rock star who, together with his team of rebels, is ready to face the dangers of a futuristic society, against the backdrop of a scenario in which it seems that every action goes in time with the music.
Accompanied by the engaging soundtrack signed by artists such as Nine Inch Nails and The Black Keys, we will find ourselves exploring a fascinating cel shaded world while fighting numerous opponents. Have you read the Hi-Fi RUSH review?
