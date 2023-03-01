Now we can quantify the success achieved by Hi-Fi Rush. Bethesda has indeed announced that it has reached 2 million players. Being an average production launched as a surprise during the recent presentation event of the latest Xbox news, the result can be seen as excellent. After all, if it weren’t, it wouldn’t be publicly boasted.

It is fair to specify that we are not only talking about direct sales. The figure therefore also includes those who have played through Game Pass. Unfortunately, the announcement doesn’t break down the data, so we don’t know how much the subscription service weighed on the total.

Naturally the publisher, now a label of Microsofttook the opportunity to thank all those who have trusted the latest work of Tango Gameworks.

Hi-Fi Rush is a third-person action game where you fight while holding a guitar and following the rhythm of the music background and the game world. If you want more details, read our Hi-Fi Rush review. Just today, an update was released that adds the photo mode.