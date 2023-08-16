Hi-Fi Rush hit two million players in early March and has since attracted around another million users. Part of the credit also goes to the game’s post-launch support, featuring free updates and the Arcade Challenge expansion, which is also free.

Great results for Hi-Fi Rush which has reached and exceeded the ceiling of 3 million players as revealed a few minutes ago by the Tango Gameworks Twitter / X profile, which also took advantage of the opportunity to thank the community.

Hi-Fi Rush, a bet won by Microsoft?

We specify that the data reported by Tango Gameworks is related to the number of users who have played it and not of the copies sold, which is understandable, given that Hi-Fi Rush has been available since launch within the PC and Xbox Game catalog Pass and therefore many users have taken advantage of the subscription to try it.

In any case, it is a excellent result if we consider that we are talking about an average production launched surprisingly on Xbox consoles and PCs without the classic marketing campaign and all the classic steps that accompany a game to publication and that feed word of mouth among the community. An unusual strategy by Microsoft but which seems to have paid off.