According to sources from journalist and gaming insider Jeff Grubb, i revenues generated by Hi-Fi Rush They were lower than expected by Microsoft.

[Aggiornamento]

Microsoft has responded to the rumors reported by Grubb, stating that Tango GameWorks’ Hi-Fi Rush was a success from all points of view. It was Aaron Greenberg who spoke, replying directly on Twitter:

“Hi-Fi Rush has been a smashing hit for us and our players in every possible way. We couldn’t be happier with what the Tango Gameworks team has been able to do with this surprise release.”

In reality, even in the past the game had been defined as a success, so much so that Tango Gameworks had shared some public data that proved it.

Original news:

Grubb discussed it during the latest episode of the Game Mess Decides podcast, however he says he doesn’t know exactly why and to what extent Tango GameWorks’ game was a commercial flop, despite the great impressions by critics (here is our review) and by those who played it. Grubb mentions the budget price (29.99 euros), the launch at the time of the announcement without marketing and the inclusion in the Game Pass subscription as possible causes.

“From what I’ve heard, he hasn’t been able to make the money he was supposed to be making,” Grubb said (22:25 minute into the video below). “It had good reviews, the discussions around the game are positive, so what was the problem? Was it the price? Was it the shadow drop? Is it because it’s in the Game Pass ?”

Grubb then made a general speech on the relationship between video game sales and subscription to Xbox Game Passstating that in fact the service understandably pushes many players not to buy the games included in its catalog, so these could hardly record high sales, apart from some exceptions, such as Call of Duty, if the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by of Microsoft went through.

Grubb also said that the management of Microsoft is not happy with the state of Xboxwithout however adding further details on the matter.

In any case, we specify that all the information above is not official, therefore absolutely to be taken with a grain of salt. According to another rumor Tango GameWorks is working on a JRPG.