Hi-Fi Rush get a new one today update which brings with it, in particular, the Photo mode which allows you to take various pictures from your game session using different effects and display options.

The Hi-Fi Rush update is obviously free and introduces the possibility of taking photos during the action: by pausing the gameplay, we can select Photo mode and with this put Chai and his allies into poses, processing the photo with the changing the scenography and applying frames, filters and various effects, as well as changing the poses of the characters.

In addition to adding this particular mode, today’s update also brings a substantial one patches which fixes some technical issues encountered in the game, such as the solution of some errors related to the setting of shaders and audio devices, crashes detected in some fights and progress issues.

You can find all the details about today’s update in the official patch notes a this address, demonstrating a wide range of improvements and changes made to the game. Meanwhile, Hi-Fi Rush continues to be particularly loved by the public, despite being placed on the market without any advertising push.

It is a musical action by Tango GameWorks and Bethesda, to know it better, we refer you to our review of Hi-Fi Rush. As for the team, the upcoming departure of Shinji Mikami, the founder of the studio, is news of a few days ago.