The development Of Hi-Fi RUSH it started in 2017long before the acquisition of Bethesda by Microsoft: the director of the game revealed it, John Johanas, precisely in order to deny the rumors according to which the project would have been put in the pipeline by the will of the Redmond house.

Surprisingly launched at the recent Developer_Direct, Hi-Fi RUSH was greeted with great enthusiasm by Xbox users and not only, if we consider that the first marks of the cirtica are excellent, with even a full score.

Johanas explained during the Xbox podcast that he pitched the game to Bethesda in 2017, at the time of the first The Evil Within, but that the company took a long time to believe in the project, perhaps reluctant to change its image in the eyes of enthusiasts.

“You probably know our studio for making horror games like The Evil Within And Ghostwire: Tokyobut Hi-Fi RUSH was something we wanted to create to completely change the image of the team and accept the challenge of understanding how far we can go: this was the original concept when I proposed it”, explained the director.

“I knew I didn’t want the protagonist to be some sort of superhero, and so an important point of reference was Scott Pilgrimespecially the cinematic one of Edgar Wright: something like an anti-hero, not in the sense that he’s bad but that he’s a bit of a dork.”