Hi-Fi RUSH was welcomed by votes excellent also on PS5confirming the extremely positive opinion that the international press had already expressed last year towards the now ex-exclusive Xbox.

GamingTrend – 9.5

Noisy Pixels – 9.5

PlayStation Universe – 9.5

GamersRD – 9

Push Square – 9

TheGamer – 9

GamingBolt – 9

GLHF on Sports Illustrated – 8

XGN – 8

Greeted by a spectacular launch trailer, Hi-Fi RUSH therefore has the opportunity to do well also on the Sony console, demonstrating the potential of Xbox's renewed multiplatform strategy.

The latter, as we know, for the moment revolves around only four titles: Hi-Fi RUSH, Pentiment, Grounded and Sea of ​​Thieves, which currently stands as the most pre-ordered game on the PlayStation Store.