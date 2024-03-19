Hi-Fi RUSH was welcomed by votes excellent also on PS5confirming the extremely positive opinion that the international press had already expressed last year towards the now ex-exclusive Xbox.
- GamingTrend – 9.5
- Noisy Pixels – 9.5
- PlayStation Universe – 9.5
- GamersRD – 9
- Push Square – 9
- TheGamer – 9
- GamingBolt – 9
- GLHF on Sports Illustrated – 8
- XGN – 8
Greeted by a spectacular launch trailer, Hi-Fi RUSH therefore has the opportunity to do well also on the Sony console, demonstrating the potential of Xbox's renewed multiplatform strategy.
The latter, as we know, for the moment revolves around only four titles: Hi-Fi RUSH, Pentiment, Grounded and Sea of Thieves, which currently stands as the most pre-ordered game on the PlayStation Store.
The future? Maybe
Having completed its task on PC and Xbox, Hi-Fi RUSH has the opportunity to significantly expand its user base, as part of an operation that could relaunch the series and reconfirm it in the future with new episodes.
In general, this first wave of Xbox exclusives released on PS5 and Nintendo Switch it will serve to test the waters in view of a future in which strategic moves of this kind will probably be planned systematically, without completely plundering the Microsoft first party line-up.
