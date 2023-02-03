Digital Foundry has released theirs review technique of Hi-Fi Rushcovering the Xbox Series X/S and PC versions, in which he talks about a superb game and a possible first candidate for the GOTY 2023.

The game of Tango Game Works it definitely made an impression, both on the public and on insiders, despite the surprise release not accompanied by any form of marketing.

Digital Foundry talks about flawless image quality on Xbox Series X, with a resolution of 4K perfect and very defined. The Xbox Series S version also looks excellent, albeit at 1440p and with some cuts in terms of detail. For example, there are lower quality shadows and the foliage density is lower. All in the norm, however, also because the cuts do not worsen the image quality too much and in some cases they are practically imperceptible.

Both consoles run Hi-Fi Rush a 60fps in a rocky way, i.e. without significant drops in framerate. Only the Series S version has subtle dips from time to time, but these can only be detected using special equipment.

Digital Foundry’s conclusion is that Hi-Fi Rush is already among its contenders for GOTY 2023. In short, the game you don’t expect, launched at the right time. If you want more information, read our Hi-Fi Rush review.