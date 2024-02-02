













Hi-Fi Rush could come to Switch and PlayStation according to rumors









Patch 7 HiFi Rush officially released an update and the last week of January 2024 we managed to see some special t-shirts for the anniversary. Chai will have new commemorative cosmetics! However, that's not all, it seems that the clothing catalog could tell us more than we naively think.

There are four designs that make up the collection of Hi-Fi Rush, although they are only available to users who have the video game – those who only use it through GamePass will have reservations.

However, the catalog has already left several comments due to the colors they present, the players think that there could be a hidden wink, because it is assumed that there could be a couple of extra t-shirts with the classic colors of the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation consoles.

Source: Tango GameWorks

There is one in red and white and it reads “Rock out! Anywhere”, which could point to Nintendo Switch. On the other hand, there is the one that says “I am here honey!”, in blue that would point to that of PlayStation.

Obviously they are mere resigned winks, if they are true, we will soon know.

We recommend you: Hi-Fi Rush gets update with new game modes and challenges

How much does Hi-Fi Rush cost?

It is currently discounted on Steam. So if you buy the regular edition it has up to 35% off until February 5, right now you can buy it for 350.35 MXN; while if you want the deluxe edition, it has a 40% discount and its final price would be 431.40 MXN. Check it out in detail here. check it out in epic also.

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 11 times, 3 visits today)