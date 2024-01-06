Carrying forward a recent one rumor on the possibility of seeing Xbox exclusives on other platforms, another leaker seems to have clarified the information further, reporting that the game in question would be Hi-Fi Rushwhich could come up Nintendo Switch.
The tip comes from Resetera user “lolilolailo”, so it is not exactly reliable information, but the same individual has been credited with having previously correctly reported some information relating to the arrival of Persona and Atlus games on Xbox in unsuspecting times and with a certain precision, which makes the statement taken into consideration.
In practice, the user responded to another user's post on the forum in question which reported “I bet Hi-Fi Rush will come to Nintendo Switch”, reporting “And you will win”, implicitly confirming that the Tango GameWorks game could arrive on the Nintendo console.
An unprecedented case but not too much
It wouldn't be the first time that aXbox exclusive arrives on Nintendo Switch, in fact, given that we saw the same situation with Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps, as well as with Minecraft and various derivatives, but in this case the situation would be a bit different.
Hi-Fi Rush is in fact a game developed by a team first party by Xbox Game Studios, while Ori is a series by Moon Studios which is still an independent team, despite the IP being controlled by Microsoft. Furthermore, it is a recently released game, unlike Minecraft which was already present on various platforms before becoming a first party.
The situation would therefore be somewhat unprecedented if Hi-Fi Rush were to actually appear on Nintendo Switch, although it must be said that the type of game could work very well on this platform and could be well appreciated by its audience. Yesterday, another alleged leaker reported that Xbox will bring some exclusives to PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2, but it is not clear whether the two pieces of information are actually connected.
#HiFi #Rush #coming #Nintendo #Switch #leaker
Leave a Reply