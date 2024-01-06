Carrying forward a recent one rumor on the possibility of seeing Xbox exclusives on other platforms, another leaker seems to have clarified the information further, reporting that the game in question would be Hi-Fi Rushwhich could come up Nintendo Switch.

The tip comes from Resetera user “lolilolailo”, so it is not exactly reliable information, but the same individual has been credited with having previously correctly reported some information relating to the arrival of Persona and Atlus games on Xbox in unsuspecting times and with a certain precision, which makes the statement taken into consideration.

In practice, the user responded to another user's post on the forum in question which reported “I bet Hi-Fi Rush will come to Nintendo Switch”, reporting “And you will win”, implicitly confirming that the Tango GameWorks game could arrive on the Nintendo console.