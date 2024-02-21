UPDATE: After an unfortunate leak a couple of hours ago, Bethesda has finally shared the official trailer for HiFi Rushwhich confirms that the acclaimed Tango Gameworks title will arrive on the PlayStation 5 on March 19, and pre-orders will begin on February 22. Unfortunately, at the moment there is still no mention of a physical version, or a release on Nintendo Switch.

ORIGINAL NOTE:

Today it was confirmed that Grounded and Pentiment They will come to the Nintendo Switch. These are two of the four games that Xbox will bring to other consoles. Although many wondered why HiFi Rusha title that leaks also indicated will have a release on the other platforms, was not available at today's Nintendo Direct, A leaked trailer has confirmed the release of Tango Gameworks' work at PlayStation 5.

Just a few minutes ago, the Bethesda LATAM account leaked, by mistake, the official trailer confirming the launch of HiFi Rush on PlayStation 5, although this trailer is no longer available. This acclaimed title It will be available on the Sony console on March 18, 2024. At the moment there is no information about a version for Nintendo Switch, but it is very likely that this will also be the case.

Let us remember that HiFi Rush It arrived unexpectedly on Xbox Series X|S and PC in January 2023, and immediately became one of the most acclaimed exclusives from Xbox Game Studios. However, its nature as a rhythm game failed to connect with many players. Thus, It is expected that this title will have a second wind with its arrival on new consoles.

Although at the moment there is no information about a physical version, many expected this to happen with the other consoles. Remember, HiFi Rush It will arrive on PlayStation 5 on March 18, 2024. On related topics, Pentiment comes to the Nintendo Switch. Similarly, Grounded will be available on Switch.

Editor's Note:

HiFi Rush It is a fantastic game that everyone should play. I hope that with its arrival on the PlayStation 5, not only will a physical version of this title be available, but also that more people will have the opportunity to enjoy this fantastic journey. It's short, fun, spectacular, and an experience not to be missed.

Via: Wario64