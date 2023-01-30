As noted by various sources such as Benji Sales and Forbes, the Steam sales ranking of last week highlighted a particularly interesting detail: Hi-Fi Rush beat Forspoken clearly, always with regard to the PC versions.

We have seen the weekly ranking of Steam, with Dead Space occupying several positions but still unable to beat Hogwarts Legacy, however several observers point out that another truly remarkable result is that of Hi-Fi Rush, especially if we consider that the Ranking taken into consideration is drawn up on the basis of earnings, therefore the gap in terms of quantity of copies sold is even wider if we consider that Hi-Fi Rush at 29.99 euros costs less than half of Forspoken, whose official price is 79.99 euros.

The reflection that arises is therefore also on the validity of a particular operation such as the surprise launch, which has completely cut out any type of marketing in favor of direct and immediate access to Hi-Fi Rush without intermediaries. The other notable element is that the game is also present on Game Pass, which could allow you to play it without having to buy it entirely, but this does not seem to have affected Steam sales that much.

On the other hand, Forspoken, which was supposed to be the big release of the week, first slumped around the 50th position and is now approaching the low edge of the top 100 on Steam (global sales wise) despite the strong promotional campaign with which it was launched.