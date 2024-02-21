Bethesda Softworks And Tango Gameworks announce that, after an excellent debut on Xbox Series, Hi-Fi RUSH will also come up PlayStation 5 the next March 19.

Below we can see the announcement trailer.

Hi-Fi RUSH, the award-winning rhythm-action game, debuts on PlayStation 5 on March 19

On March 19, Bethesda Softworks and Tango Gameworks will launch their hit, Hi-Fi RUSHon PlayStation 5 consoles. Hi-Fi RUSH, with over 20 perfect scores at launch and ranked among the best titles of 2023 by over 50 rankings, is an incredible rhythm-action game, set in a colorful world where everything is driven by the rhythm of the music. Players on PlayStation will be able to compete to the beat of the music and will have access to all available game content, including the update Arcade challenge! which includes two additional game modes: BPM FEVER! and ARCADE TOWER!

In Hi-Fi RUSH, everything is timed, including the combat sequences that perfectly follow the rhythm of the music, resulting in gameplay that is not only exhilarating, but also extremely satisfying. Unlike traditional rhythm games, moves are not determined by music – players instead enjoy the freedom of an action game. However, inputting actions to the beat amplifies the player's attacks along with the music.

Hi-Fi RUSH features aspiring rock star Chai, after an evil high-tech corporation accidentally fuse an old music player to his heart and label it a “Defect.” With a team of corporate executives and their army of robots on his tail, Chai must defend himself through rhythmic combat and with the help of a diverse group of allies to defeat the ruthless executives and escape.

Featuring a range of licensed songs from iconic rock bands including Nine Inch Nails And The Black Keys, Hi-Fi RUSH will be available on March 19 for PlayStation 5 and is currently available on Xbox Series X|S and PC with Xbox Game Pass, as well as on the Microsoft Store, Steam and Epic Games Store. For more information, go to Bethesda.net: https:// bethesda.net/en/article/ 4EFSSM7yky5YtXxLybpv9k/hi-fi- rush-comes-to-playstation-5- on-march-19