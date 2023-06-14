The rhythm and action game from Tango Gameworks and Bethesda that surprised Xbox players in January 2023 announced through its Twitter account that it will have downloadable content that adds some things to the title.

The post details that a new arcade machine is coming to the hide and seek and two new game modes have also been added to HIFI RUSH, not to mention that it will have new challenges, rewards and more.

The hideout is getting a brand-new arcade machine, and it’s adding TWO NEW GAME MODES to #HiFiRush! (Plus new challenges, rewards, and more!) The Hi-Fi RUSH Arcade Challenge! Update! drops Wednesday, July 5! pic.twitter.com/dvozJ3UKkK — Hi-Fi RUSH (@hifiRush) June 13, 2023

The content called HIFI RUSH Arcade Challenge It will be available for free on July 5. The game is an exclusive for Xbox Series X|S and PC consoles. You can enjoy it via Game Pass.