A few months ago there was shocking news for fans of Hi-Fi RushHis studio, Tango Gameworks, was suddenly shut down by Xbox. What seemed like the end for Chai and his friends fortunately wasn’t, as the Krafton company has just bought them.

Krafton is the publishing company behind games like PUBG and The Callisto Protocol. Through a statement they announced their purchase of the Tango Gameworks studio and the IP of Hi-Fi Rush. Regarding the latter, they assured that they plan to expand it considerably in the future.

They also indicated that they reached an agreement with Xbox to ensure that the transition of Tango Gameworks employees is as smooth as possible. This will give them the opportunity to continue Chai’s adventures, as well as explore new title ideas. For now we don’t know if they only acquired this IP from the studio or also others like The Evil Within and Ghostwire Tokyo.

Source: Tango Gameworks

Finally, Krafton assured that the purchase of Tango Gameworks will not affect the current availability of Hi-Fi Rush. Those interested in it can get it on all the platforms it is on now and will be like that for the foreseeable future.Have you tried this rhythmic hack n slash yet?

What is Hi-Fi Rush?

Hi-Fi Rush puts us in control of Chai. He is a young aspiring musician who, after undergoing a strange procedure, ends up with a robotic arm and the ability to feel the rhythm of music in his body. His journey leads him to try to reveal the evil plans of the company that transformed him, for which he will have several allies along the way.

Source: Tango Gameworks

Its gameplay is that of a hack n slash similar to the Devil May Cry series. Their main difference is that players can unleash more devastating attacks by following the beat of the music. There are also many collectibles and secret areas that inspire you to go through their missions repeatedly.

At the time it was highly applauded by critics, which made it the recipient of several awards for the best of the year in 2023. Unfortunately generated little revenue for Xbox and that’s why they decided to close their studioFortunately, it seems that he will continue to live to give us more adventures.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News. You can also go to our Discord to talk about this and other topics.