According to some analysts interviewed by the newspaper IGN.com, Xbox would only benefit from bringing games like Hi-Fi Rush And Sea Of Thieves on other platforms, giving a further boost to its strategy based on the growth of its ecosystem. In particular, James McWhirter of Omdia believes that Xbox would benefit more than Nintendo and PlayStation.

The premise for some Xbox games to be released on other platforms is a decline in hardware sales: “We expect the Nintendo Switch to have outsold the Xbox Series X/S by two sizes in 2023, despite being seven years old,” McWhirter explained. , after talking about an estimated 12.7% year-over-year sales decline. Then the analyst introduced the question of Game Pass, whose adoption would be slower than hoped for by Microsoft: “Our estimates speak of a total of 33.3 million Xbox Game Pass subscribers at the end of 2023, with growth of only 13%, lower than the 15% of 2022. It should be noted that more than half (55%) are subscribers to the Ultimate range, agnostic regarding the devices used.”

These estimates add to what was reported by analyst Mat Piscatella on X, who spoke of a flat subscription market.