Today the four games of Xbox that will come to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5. However, this was not all, since it was also announced that the dream of many has finally become a reality, since HiFi Rush and Pentiment will have physical releases from Limited Run Games.

Through its social networks it was confirmed that Limited Run Games is already working on physical versions of HiFi Rush for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, as well as Pentiment for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S. For part of the Obsidian title, Pre-sales will begin February 22, and you will have until March 24, 2024 to place your order.

In what seems like an anomaly for Limited Run Games, Pentiment will only have one physical edition, which includes the game on disc or cartridge, and just that for $34.99 dollars. For its part, HiFi Rush has only received an announcement on the official Bethesda site. Currently, the only thing we know is that we will see a physical release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It is unknown what the price of this version will be, if different editions will be on sale, or when pre-sales will begin.

Although the lack of information for the edition of HiFi Rush, just having a physical version for Pentiment may be disappointing for more than one person, having these games in a box is something that many of us have asked for for years, and our wishes will come true. However, knowing Limited Run Games, Do not expect these titles to reach your hands in a few months, but the waiting period can even be more than a year.

Remember, pre-sale Pentiment in Limited Run Games will begin on February 22and at the moment there is no clear information about the physical edition of HiFi Rush. It will be interesting to see if Grounded and Sea of ​​Thieves They will have the same treatment in the future. In related topics, you can learn more about the arrival of Grounded to Switch here. Similarly, Sea of ​​Thieves It will also be available on PlayStation 5.

Editor's Note:

I can't wait for Limited Run Games to sell me a life-size guitar as part of the most expensive collector's edition of HiFi Rush. Beyond this, it's good to see that Tango Gameworks' acclaimed title can finally be preserved in form. The strange thing is that the other two Xbox titles do not have a physical release.

Via: Limited Run Games and Bethesda.