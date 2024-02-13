In the last few hours the rumors about new arrivals from Xbox to PS5also thanks to the recent announcement made by Microsoft itself, have become particularly insistent, so much so that some insiders have begun to disclose increasingly precise details.

As reported by PSU, a new report would have identified the order in which the more and less well-known Xbox exclusives will abandon their exclusivity to land on the rival PS5.

The first two games, currently exclusive to Xbox, to also become available on the Sony console should be the highly rumored Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment. Afterwards, it should be the turn of Sea of ​​Thieves. Note how no mention is madein this report, by Starfield.

In fact, we must not take it for granted that Xbox, on February 15th, will announce that it intends to give up all its exclusives: Hi-Fi Rush, although appreciated by critics and the public, are titles with less appeal than Starfield and Sea of ​​Thieves.

We can therefore hypothesize that Microsoft's strategy involves only its own PlayStations slightly less famous exclusives? This is obviously not a possibility to be ruled out a priori.

We will certainly know more after the publication of the new special episode of the Xbox Podcast, coming soon, remember, on February 15th at 9pm Italian time.



