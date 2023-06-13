Hi-Fi RUSH was shown during the Xbox Games Showcase Extended with a trailer announcing the update Arcade Challengewhich will be available for free to game owners starting July 5th.

Confirming the rumors that Hi-Fi RUSH would be present at the Xbox Games Showcase Extended, Tango Gameworks has provided the first details on the update, which will include two new modes: Power Up! Tower Up! and BPM Rush.

The mode Power Up! Tower Up! it will drain our character of his abilities, forcing us to restore them by fighting while new and powerful opponents appear to face: a challenge that is far from simple.

The mode BPM Rush instead it will try to offer a particularly frantic and fast-paced experience, in which we will have to survive virtually endless waves of enemies trying to never lose the rhythm of the action.

