The last farewell to the little girl abandoned by her mother. Monsignor Delpini: “We do not understand how this could have happened”

“Diana we have never abandoned you, it’s your mother who is crazy.” The maternal grandmother of the 18 month old girltragically died of starvation after having been abandoned by her mother Alessia for six days at home, she cries over the white coffin. “Hi Diana,” are the few words Maria managed to say in her broken voice when the coffin came out of the hearse. To welcome the family of the child in the churchyard of Saints Paul and Peter of San Giuliano Milanese, together with many common people present at the last farewell of the child. For her funeral the mothers of the Ponte Lambro district have prepared a pink banner with the photo of Diana and the inscription: «I will fly in the sky of the world … in the infinite sky she will always remain a child, little Diana».

In church, men and women in a sort of procession approached the coffin covered with a bouquet of white roses for a last personal greeting. Also present was the mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, with the tricolor band. “We ask that justice take its course but it does it without penalty,” said Angelo, a friend of the family, speaking on behalf of the grandmother, the aunt and the cousins ​​of the little girl. Words that aroused a thunderous applause from the participants.

Funeral Diana Pifferi, the last farewell of grandmother Maria: “We have never abandoned you”

The archbishop of Milan: “Bewilderment and horror”

“We do not understand how the abandonment of a child could have happened until the tragic outcome of the death of hardship. We share the bewilderment and the horror ». Thus the archbishop of Milan, Monsignor Mario Delpini, in the message read at the funeral. «Living in the city should mean being part of a community – is the warning – and every solitude should find a remedy in mutual attention and industrious solidarity. We recognize our powerlessness ».

«We pray that Diana will have with God that fullness of life and joy that was denied her on earth – concludes Delpini -. Let us pray that the incomprehensible drama awakens mother Alessia to compassion and wisdom. Let us pray that the Spirit of God will help us to be protagonists of a history of fraternity ”.

Mayor Sala: “We need responsibility in the communities”

The mayor Giuseppe Sala was also present at the last farewell. “I don’t think it’s a problem of guilt, but of the responsibility of the whole community – it’s the intervention at the end of the funeral -. This truly terrible historical period must lead to the fact that there must be responsibility in the family, in the community, institutions and the church itself. It is not easy to spot all the signs. very important that everyone report the inconvenience, it is not a problem to be informers. Humanity must prevail in all of us otherwise it will be really difficult to heal all the wounds that are showing up in our society ”.