Juventus have more than thirty players on loan this season, between young and old. Some are redundancies who are no longer part of the club’s plans (and in part have already addressed the future), while others are young people on whom the management wants to think over the medium-long term: to be sold to optimize their development or to be returned to the team after a distant ripening period. Two names that can immediately give an idea of ​​how the two needs of the club go in parallel: Ramsey and Fagioli both expire in 2023, but if the first has no future margins in Turin, the second has them all right.