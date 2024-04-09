The first episode of The Island of the famous it was a huge success, although obviously the game has yet to come to life. At the end of this first appointment, the presenter Vladimir Luxuria wanted to address a very touching message to Alessandro Tognoli.

Here, then, is what the presenter of the reality show said.

The Island of the Famous: Honduras lands on Canale 5

Last night was a very important prime time for Canale 5, as we were able to watch the broadcast of the first episode ofIsland of the famous. This is a truly very important opportunity for Vladimir Luxuria, who was chosen to be the official presenter of this new edition of the survival reality show.

As happens during the pilot episode of every program, the various competitors they were introduced and arrived in Honduras. The beautiful girl welcomed them on the beach Elenoire Casalegno who will precisely be the show's special correspondent for the next few weeks.

Those sent to the studio are instead Sonia Bruganelli and Dario Maltese who, obviously, will support Vladimir Luxuria in this new adventure. There was no shortage of plot twists and even moments of emotion that certainly brought a tear to the eyes of the most sensitive. These include the greeting ending that the presenter wanted to turn to a young man producer of the program which unfortunately passed away a few months ago.

Vladimir Luxuria and his thoughts on Alessandro Tognoli: his words move the public

At the end of the broadcast Vladimir Luxuria she took some time to send a very sweet message to a person who unfortunately no longer exists. We are referring to a young boy who worked for a long time in the production of The Island of the Famous and who unfortunately passed away in the last days of March. I want to close with a memory, a greeting to Ale, a boy who worked on many islands. We hope you enjoyed this first episode too.

The young producer has always been part of the Mediaset stables despite his studies being aimed at something completely different. He had in fact specialized in the editorial part of the program, editing a forum dedicated toisland. Unfortunately, the boy passed away on March 23rd following a bad illness against which he had been fighting for some time. We are certain that the message of Vladimir has arrived at its destination.