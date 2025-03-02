

Updated at 8:13 p.m.





He real Madrid He returned to the stage where he let the Copa del Rey escape to win again to the Dreamland Gran Canaria. As in the semifinals of the cupo tournament the whites suffered to seal the victory, but they managed to hold their position of solo leaders of the ACB.

Local and visitors began unusually misguided, perhaps clueless by the tribute prior to Tavares, and starred in a terrifying room. To give him a luster one could say that the defenses were imposed, but the reality is that Both sets failed a scandalous number of shots. Of two and three. A nonsense in which Musa stood out, which ended up desperate for her mistakes.

It was not until the second quarter, with Hezonja Hot, when the whites improved their shot and escaped on the scoreboard thanks to two Croatian and Llull targets from the line of three. The improvement was not much, but enough to work an advantage of thirteen points to rest.

Gran Canaria returned to the track with impetus and success, but seeing the duel in danger Chus Mateo did not hesitate to resort to Hezonja again. The quality and leadership of the Balkan were enough to avoid scares to the whites and tie his ninth victory followed in the League.