In 2016, a little elementary school student from Hackensack, New Jersey, named Hezly Rivera took a photo with her idol. It was Simone Biles, the four-time Olympic gold medalist. Eight years later, they are both part of the artistic gymnastics team that will represent the United States at the Paris 2024 Games, along with the rest of the gymnasts who represented the country at Tokyo 2020: Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey.

Rivera, whose parents are Dominican, just turned 16 on June 4, and earned a spot on the team after two days and eight rounds that tested not only her skills on the bars, but also her ability to handle the level of pressure that international competition demands. All signs point to it being her destiny. Her top contenders in the standings — Kayla DiCello, Shilese Jones and Skye Blakely — all had to withdraw due to injuries during trials in Minneapolis, leaving her with a clear path to Paris 2024. “I can’t believe I’m here right now. All my work has paid off. I’m so excited to represent Team USA at the Olympics,” told a few days ago on NBC.

Arriving in Minneapolis without much anticipation undoubtedly helped her compete with fewer nerves. “I just thought: I’ll trust myself and do what I always do in the gym (…) It’s just me and the bars,” she said in the same interview. The injuries that occurred that weekend also reinforced the need to add someone with her strengths to the team. Rivera put in a strong performance that night, finishing in fifth place. She tied for the highest score on beam and placed fourth on uneven bars. The result was a surprise because the gymnast had performed poorly before the Olympic trials: she placed 24th at the US Classic in mid-May.

Hezly Rivera during the Olympic gymnastics team trials on June 30. Elsa (Getty Images)

The truth is that now Rivera does raise the highest expectations about his performance in the Bercy Arena Paris, on July 28. The U.S. team is the big favorite in artistic gymnastics and could take over the podium on more than one occasion. Rivera, at her young age, takes us back to the era of teenage gymnasts like Romanian Nadia Comaneci, who at just 14 years old made history by achieving the first 10 in the 1976 Montreal Games, a score that no one had ever obtained in the Olympic Games.

“I only trust myself”

Since qualifying, Rivera has won over the team. Her idol Simone Biles has been one of the first to welcome her. “She doesn’t have to do it alone. She has four veterans who have been there before to help her,” she said on NBC. Meanwhile, Suni Lee (21 years old) has not stopped joking about the age difference on the team. “I feel so old compared to her. I can’t imagine how Simone (27 years old) feels,” she said in the same interview, laughing.

Another person who was pleasantly surprised by Rivera’s maturity was Alicia Sacramone Quinn, leader of the United States women’s artistic gymnastics team, who said that the selection committee, of which she is also a member, had its eyes on her. “I asked her (before the test): Are you nervous? And she said: ‘No… by the way, you look very pretty.’ I said: ‘Thank you.’ I was very impressed by her confidence,” Telemundo reported. The Olympic medalist also added that some competitions as a junior in the past helped Rivera to forge the character with which she now stands in Paris.

“I only trust myself,” she has said on more than one occasion as a sign of her mental strength, but at the same time she has not stopped saying in the media that she will rely on the advice of her veteran colleagues. “They have been through this journey, they have been to the Olympic Games. They have been through the pressure. I think they will be able to guide me and help me a lot,” she said in a statement. E-news. But Rivera’s main allies in her career have been her parents, who left everything in New Jersey to move to Dallas with the sole objective that their daughter could train at the World Olympic Gymnastics Academy, the best in the world. “(My father) has been with me from the beginning, he has always supported me since I was little. It has been wonderful to have a father like him. He is my hero, my rock. He always pushes me to give my best, but he always comforts me when things get difficult,” she said in the same interview. Her maternal grandfather is the founder of the Dominican group Orquesta Los Ruiz, so in a dream scenario, a merengue would accompany her to make history in Paris.