Ciudad Juarez.– It took 43 years for there to be a winner of the All American Triple Crown for quarter horses at Ruidoso Downs, after Hezgothelook Z was the first to cross the finish line on Monday in the All American Futurity, a G1 with a purse of 3 million dollars, which was run at The Downs in Albuquerque.

Under jockey Bryan Candanosa, Hezgothelook Z made good use of his status as 2-1 favorite by outpacing the remaining nine contenders.

KJ Bad Moon Rising with Christian Ramos on the reins was second place and Fdd Dreams with Noé García Jr. came in third.

Special Effort remained the only horse to win the Triple Crown, a feat that the son of Raise Your Glass achieved in 1981.

Trained by Toby Keeton, Hezgothelook Z was purchased for $70,000 from breeder Tommy Dinwiddie at last year’s Heritage Place Yearling Sale in Oklahoma City. The chestnut son of Favorite Cartel came into this race with five wins under his belt, including triumphs in the first two legs of the All American Triple Crown, the 350-yard, $1 million Ruidoso Futurity (G1) in June and the 400-yard, $1 million Rainbow Futurity (G1) in July.