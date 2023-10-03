Dina Mahmoud (Beirut, London)

A few weeks after the UN Security Council extended the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon for another year, Western experts warned of the consequences of the Hezbollah terrorist militia escalating its sabotage attempts aimed at undermining this mission.

Experts considered that the party’s persistence in its provocative movements in southern Lebanon threatens the efforts of the United Nations force, known as UNIFIL, to maintain stability in this tension-filled border region.

Among these movements, what was recently revealed, is that the “Party” militias established what appears to be an airport suitable for military use, in the “Jabour Castle” area in southern Lebanon.

This coincides with the party intensifying its suspicious activities along the Blue Line in the south, through a local association, which claims to be concerned with protecting the environment, in the areas near the Lebanese-Israeli border.

These so-called environmental activists intend to prevent the UNIFIL force from inspecting many sites, claiming that they are private property. They also set up monitoring points, which they claim have environmental goals, in a way that clearly contradicts what the party was keen on, of obfuscation. On his movements in southern Lebanon, since the end of the 2006 war.

At the same time, the activities of these terrorist militias have expanded, extending beyond the populated areas in which their movements were generally concentrated, over the past 17 years.

In parallel, Hezbollah escalated, albeit indirectly, its incitement campaigns against UNIFIL, which created the atmosphere for attacks on its members, one of which resulted in the killing of an Irish soldier last December.

The experts unanimously agreed, in statements published on the website of the American think-tank the Atlantic Council, that the party’s provocations aim to put the UNIFIL force, which consists of more than 10,000 members from 48 countries, to the test and make its mission futile.

Western analytical circles believe that the efforts to distort the image of the UN force and weaken its role fall within the context of a broader plan aimed at getting the Security Council to begin reducing it, after 45 years during which it played a pivotal role in maintaining stability in southern Lebanon.