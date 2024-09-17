Reuters quoted security sources as saying that the communication devices that exploded in Lebanon were the latest model brought by Hezbollah in recent months.

The Iranian Mehr News Agency also reported that the Iranian ambassador to Beirut, Mojtaba Amani, was injured by a pager explosion.

In turn, the Iranian Fars News Agency said that the Iranian ambassador to Beirut suffered superficial injuries and was transferred to the hospital.

Lebanese media reported that 50 additional ambulances in Mount Lebanon and Beirut were put on high alert to assist in rescue and evacuation operations.

The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health also asked hospitals to be on maximum alert and raise their level of preparedness.

The Syrian Observatory reported that a number of members of the Lebanese Hezbollah arrived at hospitals in Damascus and the Rif Dimashq Governorate as a result of injuries sustained when the communication devices they were carrying exploded.

Military and strategic expert Joseph Nassar said in an interview with Sky News Arabia that what happened was a virus being inserted into the pagers’ software, adding that the virus makes this software work at a very high rate, which leads to the battery exploding.

He continued: “It seems that Israel has collected the necessary information about these devices and prepared for this operation for a long time.”

Hacking communications is one of the methods used by Israel to achieve its goals, and the assassination of Fouad Shukr is a vivid example of reaching goals through communications.