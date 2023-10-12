Hezbollah means "Party of God". It is a pro-Iranian Lebanese armed party born in the 1980s as Islamic resistance to the Israeli occupation of Lebanon (1978-2000). It has been an integral part of Lebanese institutions for two decades, from employees in the public sector to ministers in the Beirut government.

Its main strength is the support of the Lebanese Shiite Muslim community, one million people in southern Lebanon and in the Bekaa valley, a logistical base on the border with Syria. On the ground, Hezbollah claims it can count on 100,000 fighters in Lebanon. The Party of God is also present in Syria at war alongside the Iranian Pasdaran and pro-Tehran Iraqi Shiite jihadists. The arsenal it can count on is estimated to be three times greater than that of Hamas in Gaza, the missiles can hit up to the Israeli borders with the Egyptian Sinai.

