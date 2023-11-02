The country’s army said it hit a number of Lebanese group targets after the launches

The Hezbollah group, from Lebanon, said this Thursday (2.Nov.2023) that it attacked Israeli forces with explosive drones, which provoked Israeli bombings. The country’s military said it was hitting a number of Hezbollah targets after the launches. The information is from Reuters.

Lebanon’s National News Agency stated that Israeli projectiles hit southern areas along the border.

Hezbollah said drones loaded with “a large quantity of explosives” attacked the Israeli battalion headquarters in the Shebaa Farms area and hit their targets. Israel has owned Shebaa Farms, a 39 square kilometer area of ​​land, since the 1967 Middle East war. Lebanon claims that the site belongs to the Arab country.

Hezbollah has been exchanging attacks with Israeli forces across the Israeli-Lebanese border since the Palestinian group Hamas and Israel went to war on October 7.