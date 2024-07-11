Hezbollah Leader Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah | Photo: EFE/Nabil Mounzer

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah spoke out on Wednesday (10) about the conflict between Israel and Hamas, saying he would stop his attacks from Lebanon if the Palestinian terrorist group accepted a ceasefire.

“Hamas is negotiating on behalf of the entire axis of resistance,” Nasrallah said, referring to the Iran-led regional alliance that opposes Israel and the United States.

“Whatever Hamas accepts, everyone accepts and is satisfied,” he said, adding that “we do not ask for anything.” [ao Hamas] who coordinates with us because the battle is primarily theirs.”

Nasrallah made the remarks days after meeting with a Hamas delegation led by foreign affairs chief Khalil al-Hayya on the eve of the talks in Qatar.

In his speech, the militia leader insisted on his position that “if a ceasefire were achieved on our front [Hezbollah] would cease fire without any discussion.”

The Lebanese militia has been exchanging fire almost daily with Israeli troops (IDF) in support of Hamas since October 8, a day after the Palestinian terrorist group’s massacre against Israel that left thousands dead.