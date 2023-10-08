”The entire Muslim nation will join the flood” if ”this madness continues”. Hashem Safi al-Din, head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council, said this in a press conference addressing the United States and Israel. Their fault, he added, is that of having ”crossed all lines” with the violations committed in the places sacred to Islam.

”Our weapons, our rockets, our history… everything we have and are is with you” the senior Hezbollah exponent, Hashem Safieddineis, said previously, renewing the Lebanese Islamic movement’s support for Hamas. According to the Counter Extremism project, Safieddine is responsible for overseeing Hezbollah’s political, social, cultural and educational activities.

Today the Lebanese terrorist group claimed to have launched dozens of rockets and projectiles at three Israeli positions in the disputed Mount Dov region in solidarity with the Hamas attack on Israel. In a note, Hezbollah declared that the attack with ”a large number of rockets and bullets” was conducted in solidarity with the “Palestinian resistance”.

The Israel Defense Forces reported no injuries and said they responded with artillery fire.

“The Israeli army intercepted a Hezbollah drone that entered Israeli airspace,” Israeli media also reported. Al Jazeera TV reported that ”an Israeli tank hit a target in the border area of ​​Al-Khuraybah”, south of Lebanon. The Israeli army (IDF) had previously announced that it had ”adopted measures” for the possible involvement of the Lebanese Shiite party in the ongoing war.