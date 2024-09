Pro-Hezbollah protesters gathered in front of the gate to Baghdad’s Green Zone, where the American embassy is located. | Photo: EFE/EPA/AHMED JALIL

Hundreds of supporters of the Shiite group Hezbollah attempted to invade the United States Embassy in Baghdad, capital of Iraq, on Saturday night (28), in protest over the death of the leader of the Lebanese terrorist organization, Hassan Nasrallah, in an Israeli attack on Friday (27).

According to information from the EFE agency, Hezbollah supporters gathered in front of the Green Zone gate, where the diplomatic representation is located.

Videos and photos posted on social media and YouTube showed protest participants holding signs and photos with symbols of the Lebanese terrorist group and images of Nasrallah.

These records also showed a strong reaction from security agents, repelling the attempted invasion.

Earlier, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani had called the Israeli attack on Hezbollah HQ in Beirut that killed Nasrallah “shameful” and “a crime that shows that the Zionist entity has crossed all red lines.” .

The prime minister called the terrorist leader “a martyr on the path of the righteous”.

Like Hezbollah, Iraqi militias are supported by Iran. These factions have carried out attacks against American military targets in Iraq and Syria since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip, on October 7, 2023, due to US support for Israel .

The United States responded with attacks against bases of the Popular Mobilization, which brings together pro-Tehran paramilitary groups and which ceased the offensive against American military targets in February.

The United States had announced on Friday that it had reached an agreement with the Iraqi government to end the mission against the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group in September 2025 in the Arab country and that it will assume an advisory and support role within a normalized “bilateral security relationship”.

However, senior US officials said there is still no agreement on reducing troop numbers in Iraq, something the Arab country has long called for.