Israel responds to Hezbollah: flurry of raids in Lebanon. The world trembles: risk of a global war

Hezbollah’s attack on Israel risks causing a explosion global war. After massacre of children and guys caused yesterday by the launch of a rocket on a football field inthe village Druze attack in Majdal Shams, on the Golan Heights, which left 12 dead and at least 34 wounded, Israel has responded: the Air Force conducted a series of operations during the night raid on Lebanon. According to military sources, weapons depots and other infrastructure were hit in Shabriha and Burj el-Shemali, near Tyre, in the Beqaa Valley, and in the southern localities of Kila, Rab al-Thalathine, Khiam and Tayr Harfa.

Today is expected at a summit in Rome to reach an agreement for a truce between Israel and Hamas, risks changing direction. The Biden administration is in fact concerned that the conflict could now widen with the outbreak of an all-out war between Israel and the Lebanese terrorist group.. “What happened could explode what we have been fearing and trying to avoid for 10 months,” a U.S. source told Axios.

Israel’s reaction

“The world cannot continue to sit silently in the face of Nasrallah’s Terrorist Attackswhich come on behalf of the evil empire in Iran. The State of Israel will firmly defend its citizens and its sovereignty,” Israeli President Isaac Herzog wrote in X. And the Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz he stated yesterday, hot on the heels of a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, that “we are facing an all-out war.”

A statement that was however toned down by an Israeli security source who clarified to Sky News Arabic that Israel will respond forcefully to the attack “but we do not intend to start a war. Israel “will hit the enemy hard”, he however assured Defense Minister Yoav Gallantin a telephone conversation with the spiritual leader of the Druze community Muafak Tarif.

But how the situation turns out will depend a lot on what Benjamin decides. Netanyahu that today at 4pm (3pm in Italy), upon his return from the United States, will call a meeting of the security cabinet to discuss the attack.

Hezbollah denies any responsibility for the massacre

Hezbollah has meanwhile denied any responsibility for the attack. claiming in a statement that it “is in no way connected to the incident” and “categorically rejecting all false accusations”. A version totally contested by the Israel Defense Forces who, also relying on intelligence assessments, have affirmed with certainty that “Hezbollah is behind the launch of the rocket that hit the Majdal Shams football field”.

The Rome Summit and Israel’s New Demands

In this picture A summit is being held today in Rome between CIA Director Bill Burns, Mossad Chief Dedi Barnea, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdel Rahman al-Thani and Egyptian Intelligence Chief Abbas Kamal on the ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages. Yesterday, the United States received the latest Israeli proposal for an agreement. And in Rome, Walla writes, the updated proposal from Israel will be discussed with the new demands of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In particular, the Israeli prime minister has asked for the establishment of a control mechanism that prevents the transfer of weapons from the southern Gaza Strip to the northern Palestinian enclave. Senior officials who are part of the negotiating group and security bodies cited by Walla believe that Hamas will not accept this condition and that this will lead to a crisis in the talks.

Hamas has made it known that it does not intend to back down from the demands contained in the latest agreement proposal presented to the mediators, in particular that there should be a complete withdrawal of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) from the Gaza Strip in order to free all hostages.. The pro-Hezbollah daily Al-Mayadeen reported this, citing its source on condition of anonymity. According to the source cited by the pro-Hezbollah daily, Hamas has demanded that the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Strip include the Netzarim and Philadelphia corridors. Furthermore, Hamas would not accept any new agreement for the release of hostages that does not include a clear text on reaching a permanent ceasefire, the source added. Al-Mayadeen also writes that the source said that Hamas is not averse to temporarily taking over the government administration of the Strip with a national consensus, should an agreement on the governance of Gaza and the West Bank not be reached.