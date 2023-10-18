Extremist group calls on the “Arab and Islamic nation” to take to the streets for a “day of anger”

The extremist group Hezbollah called for “Arab and Islamic nation“Take to the streets this Wednesday (October 18, 2023)”to express intense anger and pressure governments and states”. The request comes after the hospital in Al-Ahli, in the Gaza Strip, was bombed on Tuesday (Oct 17). The attack left, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health –controlled by Hamas–, at least 500 dead.

Hezbollah said it wants Wednesday (Oct 18) to be “a day of unprecedented anger against the enemy and his crimes” and against visit from US President Joe Biden to Israel – a country the group called “criminal entity“which Americans want”protect”.

According to the extremist group, the attack on the hospital “is a continuation of previous massacres” and reveals “the true criminal face” of Israel and its “sponsor“, the USA. Hezbollah stated that the Americans have “direct and total responsibility for this massacre and for all crimes committed by the Zionist enemy”.

Israel, Hamas and Islamic Jihad have accused each other of being responsible for the attack on the hospital. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas declared 3 day mourning.

