Following Israel’s bombing this Friday (27), which targeted Hezbollah’s headquarters in Beirut, Lebanon, located under a residential building in the Dahye area, the agency Reuters reported, based on a source, that members of the terrorist group have lost direct communication with their leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

According to Reuters, Hours after the attacks, Nasrallah was incommunicado, a Hezbollah source said. Despite the information, other sources in the terrorist group told the agency that Nasrallah was alive, and an Iranian news agency also stated that the terrorist leader was “safe”.

Friday’s attack resulted in the deaths of two people and injuries to dozens of others, according to Lebanese authorities.

According to the Israeli Army, the operation actually attempted to target Nasrallah, who was reportedly present at the command center during the offensive. The action was described as high precision, using tons of explosives, and the force of the bombings generated large clouds of smoke over the Lebanese capital.

A source close to Hezbollah told Israeli media that the strikes destroyed six buildings, highlighting the magnitude of the offensive.

“It is very difficult to imagine that he [Nasrallah] come out of an attack like this alive,” an Israeli officer told the newspaper Times of Israelindicating that it is unlikely that the terrorist leader would have escaped the scene alive, if it is confirmed that he was there.

The Israeli media itself, especially Channel 12, reported that military sources began to indicate the possibility of Nasrallah’s death as a result of the attacks. According to these sources, the operation and conditions of the attack were so severe that there are “positive signs” that the mission to eliminate the terrorist leader was successful.

Israeli authorities, however, remained cautious and have not yet confirmed anything about the current status of Lebanon’s terrorist leader. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari said the army was evaluating the results of the attack and promised updates as more information became available.

“Our attack was very precise,” recalled Hagari.