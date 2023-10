Hezbollah’s number 2, Naim Qassem, said that the terrorist group follows developments in the war between Israel and Hamas and “knows exactly what its duties are” | Photo: EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

The number 2 of the Lebanese Shiite terrorist group Hezbollah, Naim Qassem, declared this Friday (13) that its members are “fully prepared” to intervene in the war between Israel and Hamas and argued that they will do so if necessary, regardless of international requests received during the last contacts so that they do not intervene.

“Hezbollah knows exactly what its duties are. We are fully prepared and ready, and we follow [os desdobramentos do conflito]

moment to moment,” the terrorist group’s deputy secretary-general said during an event in support of the Gaza Strip in the suburbs of Beirut.

Qassem stated that “behind-the-scenes contacts with Arab powers and countries, as well as with UN representatives who directly and indirectly called for non-involvement in the battle, will have no effect.”

“We, Hezbollah, participated in the confrontation within the framework of our vision and our plan. We are attentive to the enemy’s steps, we are fully prepared and, when the right moment comes to carry out any act, we will carry it out”, stated the number 2 of the terrorist group.

Since Sunday, the Shiite formation has launched several missiles from southern Lebanon against the Jewish State, causing at least one death in the Israeli ranks, and has lost three members in Israeli actions against Lebanese territory.

Although Hezbollah’s actions have so far been limited, experts do not rule out direct involvement in the war if Israel manages to enter Gaza or carry out its threats to eliminate the entire leadership of the Hamas terrorist group, something seen as a red line for Hezbollah.

The formation’s top leader, Hassan Nasrala, has not yet made a speech since the conflict began on the other side of the border, almost a week ago.