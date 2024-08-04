Iran-backed extremist group reportedly attacked northern Iran; no reports of deaths or injuries

Hezbollah said on Sunday (4.Aug.2024) that it had launched “dozens” of rockets against the community of Beit Hillel in northern Israel. According to the Iran-backed extremist group, the offensive was in “solidarity” to the Palestinian people and in response to Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon. No one was injured.

Images shared on social media show what appears to be the Israeli air defense system intercepting rockets. FDI (Israel Defense Forces) reported that 1 projectile fell in the Beit Hillel area and several others went into open areas.

Watch:

🇮🇱 On August 4, the Iranian-backed terror group Hezbollah launched a barrage of Katyusha rockets into northern Israel, targeting the town of Beit Hillel. Many of the rockets were intercepted by the Israeli #IronDome air defense system. pic.twitter.com/vSl0xdCcsp — Krackhauer (@krackhauer) August 4, 2024

In response, Israeli forces said they struck the location from where the projectiles were launched, in the Marjaayoun region of southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah’s offensive was in retaliation for Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon. The extremist group said the strikes killed several civilians. The Israeli military said it struck Hezbollah targets in Kfar Kila and killed Deir Siriane, one of the group’s leaders.

TENSION WITH HEZBOLLAH

Tensions there are nothing new, but they have intensified in recent days following the assassination of Fuad Shukr, a senior Hezbollah commander in Beirut, Lebanon, and Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas’ political bureau in Tehran, Iran.

Read more: