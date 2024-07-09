At least two people were killed on Tuesday (9) in the Golan Heights, in northern Israel, after an attack with more than 40 projectiles by the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah, which also caused several fires.

Israeli police have confirmed the deaths of a man and a woman after a rocket hit the area. An Israeli official confirmed to EFE that they were a couple who lived in the area and left behind three orphaned children.

Earlier, Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service reported that two people were in critical condition after suffering a “direct rocket hit” in the Golan Heights.

The Israeli military said it detected around 40 projectiles fired from Lebanon into the central Golan Heights, and that several of them were intercepted, according to a statement.

In addition, it confirmed having hit a military structure of the group in the city of Kfarkela, in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese group, which has been involved in an intense exchange of fire with Israel since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip, claimed responsibility on Tuesday for an attack with dozens of rockets on the Nafah military base in the Golan Heights.

On Tuesday, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz warned Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah that if he does not stop the escalation of the border war, “he will be considered the destroyer of Lebanon.”

Katz’s statement is Israel’s latest warning to the Shiite terror group amid tensions not seen since the 2006 war and as fears grow of a new escalation along the border.

Hezbollah, a pro-Palestinian group backed by Iran, opened fire on Israeli territory on October 8, a day after the start of a war between Israel and the Palestinian terror group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip.

Since then, more than 500 people have been killed on both sides of the Israel-Lebanon border, most of them on the Lebanese side and in the ranks of Hezbollah, which has confirmed some 330 terrorist casualties, some of them in Syria.

Earlier, the Israeli military intercepted two explosive drones approaching Lebanon before they reached Israeli territory, and in the days leading up to it the exchange of fire has escalated.

